Rivals250 LB Birdsong Pledges Bearcats

Just three and a half weeks ago, Troup County (Ga.) four-star linebacker Ja’Qualin Birdsong released a top five list of schools. This morning, it came down to one.

Birdsong announced his commitment Tuesday morning to Cincinnati. He chose the Bearcats over Arkansas, Miami, Michigan and UCF, which made up the rest of his top five.

At No. 231 in the 2024 Rivals250, Birdsong is the most significant win to date for Scott Satterfield’s staff at Cincinnati. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Nate Fuqua.

“When I went up there, I felt really good,” Birdsong previously told Rivals.com. “The fans showed love to me. The coaches, coach (Jack) Griffith (dir. pp) and coach (Scott) Satterfield showed me love.”

Birdsong still has an official visit set with the Bearcats for June 6.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Birdsong and what his addition means for Cincinnati.