Rivals100 RB Taylor Tatum recaps recent trip to Texas

Longview running back Taylor Tatum is one of the country’s top overall prospects and he has a lengthy list of scholarship offers, including one from the Texas Longhorns. Before the February dead period kicked in, Tatum made a trip to Austin to check out the Texas program, where he got a chance to get better acquainted with the UT coaches and spend some time with a Texas great.

“Probably (the highlight) was just getting to meet up with coach Choice and coach Sark, having one on one time with them,” Tatum said of the visit. “Specifically getting to see what coach Choice’s position meeting would look like. He dissected some film, Bijan Robinson came in and talked about some plays, some big runs, some training.”

Choice showed Tatum and the other running backs in attendance at the junior day some clips of the drills that Robinson worked on in practice, and how those drills carried over to the games. Choice and Tatum have stayed in regular contact since that visit as they continue to build their connection.

“Ever since he offered me, he touches in on a weekly basis. Lately, after being at the junior day, we try to talk every other day to just say what’s up,” Tatum said. “We’ve talked about track meets, baseball games, he’s talked to my parents too … just building that relationship up.”