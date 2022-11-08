Rivals100 DE Kavion Henderson becomes Hogs’ highest-rated commit of the Pittman era

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
The Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end is the first member of Arkansas’ ’24 class, and registers as the highest-rated commitment of the Sam Pittman era, and highest overall player to commit to the Hogs since McTelvin Agim in 2016.
The Razorbacks were able to edge out a late push from Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, as well as bids from national powerhouses Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma to land the 6-foot-3, 238-pound edge rusher.
For everything you need to know about Henderson’s commitment, including a breakdown of his sophomore season (junior year wasn’t available) highlights and a wild coincidence regarding his Nov. 6 commitment date, check out the links below!
Arkansas lands commitment from 2024 four-star DE Kavion Henderson
WATCH: What Arkansas is getting in Rivals100 DE commit Kavion Henderson
Arkansas May Not be Done in ’23, Host WVU DT Commit Justin Benton on Official Visit
After adding their most recent commit back in July, the Razorbacks may be looking to put some finishing touches on their ‘23 group as they hosted high-three-star DL Justin Benton on an official visit this weekend.
Benton, who has been committed to West Virginia since June, made quick work of scheduling his visit after the staff re-offered him late last month.
His thoughts on that trip, including the time he got to spend with Sam Pittman pregame, what’s next in his recruitment and a timeline for his final decision, can be found here.
Arkansas DT Commit Stephen Johnson Reaches Massive Milestone
It’s been a year to remember thus far for three-star DT commit Stephen Johnson’s Whitewater (Ga.) Wildcats, and he capped off the regular season in a big way Friday night.
In what he called the “most dominant game of my high school career,” Johnson pushed his tackling total over the century mark on the year. His impact didn’t stop there, though, as he was able to get to the quarterback twice and force a fumble en route to a 14-6 win over Starr’s Mill.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle announced earlier this summer that he’d be graduating early in order to enroll at Arkansas for the coming spring semester, but first, he’ll have the opportunity to lead his Wildcats in a deep playoff run starting with a game at Benedictine (Ga.) Friday night.