Rival protesters flock to Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago after indictment

A handful of rival protesters flocked to former President Donald Trump’s homes in Manhattan and Mar-a-Lago Friday in the wake of his indictment being handed down.

Brandishing signs reading “Lock him up” and “Throw away the key,” a string of anti-Trump demonstrators had stationed themselves outside the 76-year-old’s Trump Tower skyscraper.

The words “Accountability matters” and “No one is above the law” had been scrawled in chalk across the Fifth Avenue sidewalk as NYPD officers kept a watchful eye.





Protesters stationed themselves outside Trump Tower in Manhattan Friday after news of the former president’s indictment broke. James Messerschmidt for NY Post





A cluster of MAGA loyalists flocked to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to show support for the former president. Michele Eve Sandberg/MEGA

Very few Trump fans were spotted outside the 45th president’s Big Apple digs.

Meanwhile, in Palm Beach, Florida, a cluster of angry MAGA supporters gathered on a bridge leading to Trump’s palatial Mar-a-Lago estate, waving flags and expressing dismay about the indictment.

One Trump supporter, Mary Kelley, told WPTV she felt blindsided by news of the criminal charges after it was reported earlier this week that the grand jury hearing evidence in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case had planned to recess for a month.





The crowd outside Trump Tower brandished a sign saying “Arrest Trump.” James Messerschmidt for NY Post





A man holds a sign reading “Lock him up” outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

“Didn’t they just say [Alvin] Bragg was going to put it off for a month, or down the road or they were looking for other things,” Kelley said.

“It’s like we got ambushed. The president got ambushed.”

In the weeks leading up to Thursday’s indictment, Trump called on his supporters to protest the pending announcement.

His calls, however, generated mostly muted reactions from even his most ardent loyalists.





Trump supporter Kathy Clark waves to passing cars outside Mar-a-Lago. AP





Trump supporters flocked to his Florida home after his indictment. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock





A handful of supporters waved Trump and MAGA flags outside Mar-a-Lago. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The decision by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to indict Trump marks the first time ever that a criminal case has been brought against a former commander in chief.

The exact nature of the charges were unclear as of Friday afternoon, but Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said it was likely 34 counts.