Rival GMs give their takes on the Celtics trade offer for KD

With the Boston Celtics reportedly offering the Brooklyn Nets a trade package that include Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft compensation, rival general managers chime in on what it would take for them to accept the offer.

FOX Sports NBA reporter Ric Bucher asked GMs from across the league one simple question: What gets a deal done for KD, and would you do it?

One Eastern conference GM said “the Nets should ask that he be part of the deal. Because Marcus [Smart] just brings a different element. There’s risk, but with all the great ones, there’s normally risk. And not to say Marcus is great, but when he’s good he’s really, really [expletive] good.”

A Western Conference GM argued that the Celtics might be better served swapping Jayson Tatum for Durant while keeping Brown and Smart.

“I know he’s a lot younger than KD, but if you’re just trying to win one title, do you trade Tatum for Durant? I’d do that before I’d give them Jaylen and Smart.”

“Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he’s not the skill darling. He’s a high level athlete who has developed into a good player. But I have to think Brooklyn would prefer Tatum and you wouldn’t have to give up Smart.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire