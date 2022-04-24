Ritz-Carlton’s new luxury cruise ship with penthouses at sea will sail in August starting — see inside the ‘yacht’

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will debut its first cruiseliner, the Evirma, in August.

The ship faced years-long delays amid COVID-19 and reports of budgeting issues.

See inside the upcoming “yacht” with a sushi bar, two-story penthouses, and a cigar lounge.

The booming cruise industry is about to get a luxurious five-star newcomer.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company is bringing its exclusivity to the high seas with its new “yacht collection” cruise arm.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Source: Insider

And you won’t have to wait much longer to experience a floating Ritz-Carlton: Its first yacht, the Evrima, will sail this year.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

It’s been five years and a full pandemic since the brand first announced its intention to launch a yacht and cruise arm.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Source: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

And after years-long delays amid COVID-19 and reports that the project ran $55 million over budget, the Evrima will finally set sail in August on a seven-night cruise around Greece.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

The ship’s sailings will generally span seven to ten night, but no two itineraries will be the same.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Source: Insider, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

During the sailing, guests will receive the Ritz-Carlton treatment aboard the over 623-foot cruise ship, or “yacht” as the brand likes to call the Evrima.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

To compare, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, is 1,188 feet-long.

The Wonder of the Seas.Royal Caribbean

Source: Insider

The Evrima is much smaller than the mega cruiseliners, but this size will allow it to access more desirable ports of call in locations like Greece and France, according to the Ritz-Carlton.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The ship can accommodate almost 300 passengers within its 149 luxury hotel suites at sea.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Imagine two-story penthouse lofts, suites with private terraces and whirlpools …

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

… large bathrooms with bathtubs, and living rooms that rival that of a luxury apartment.

@franciscomartinez/The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

All of the Evrima’s staterooms will have terraces with views of the ocean, king beds …

@franciscomartinez/The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

… floor-to-ceiling windows, and tall ceilings, providing every guest with the promise of opulence.

Story continues

@franciscomartinez/The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Multiple suites can also be booked together to create larger “open-concept” rooms.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The Evrima leans into the brand’s luxurious reputation with the promise of pampering …

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

… like cold towels and chilled mint water when you first step aboard the ship.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Source: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

During warm sailing days, passengers can spend their afternoons in the whirlpools and infinity pool (or they could just opt for a water misting while they’re sunbathing).

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Source: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Passengers can also spend their time at sea lounging at one of the several common spaces, which include an open-aired observation deck, a cigar lounge, and a cocktail and piano bar.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

The ship will also have spa rooms with private terraces, personal trainers in the gym …

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

… and a list of places to dine, like the European inspired “S.E.A” restaurant designed by the chef that runs the Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg hotel’s three Michelin-starred establishment.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

If you’re not feeling a European tasting menu, you could instead opt for the sushi bar or the al fresco Mediterranean grill.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

At ports of call, excursions will be led by local guides.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

But if you’d rather stay aboard the ship, you can hang out at the marina, the ship’s “private beach” with water toys.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Source: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Of course, this luxury comes at a cost.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

You’ll be paying Ritz-Carlton prices to experience the brand at sea: Itineraries range from a five-night cruise in February from Florida to the Bahamas starting at $4,100 …

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

… to an 11-night sailing in Turkey and Greece starting at $12,500. This price increases two to threefold for more expensive suites.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

The Evrima hasn’t started its inaugural season yet, but the brand already has plans to launch its next two cruise ships, the Ilma and Luminara, in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Source: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ritz-Carlton isn’t the only hotel and hospitality company that’ll be launching a cruise brand this year, although it’s certainly the most luxurious.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

In late-2021, Margaritaville announced its plans for a cruise ship, which will begin setting sail in May.

The Margaritaville Paradise.The McBride Company

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider