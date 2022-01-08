The Hamden Journal

Rittenhouse gun buyer Dominick Black takes plea deal, avoids felonies

Kyle Rittenhouse’s friend, who bought him an assault-style rifle when he was only 17, has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, and avoid convictions on the two felonies he’d been facing.

Dominick Black, 20, was charged in November 2020 with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The two counts related to Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, the protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha.

Black was 18 when he purchased the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle for Rittenhouse at a hardware store in Rusk County in May that year. At 17, Rittenhouse was too young to legally purchase the weapon. 

In August 2020, Rittenhouse used it to kill two people and wound a third during protests in Kenosha. In November, a jury found him not guilty, based on his claim of self-defense.

