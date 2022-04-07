Rite Aid Stock Plummets. Why This Analyst Believes the Shares Could Fall to $1.

Text size





stock was plummeting on Thursday after Deutsche Bank cut its price target for the stock to a new Street low ahead of the pharmacy retailer’s earnings report next week.

The shares were down 17% to $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has lost more than 50% this year.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded Rite Aid (ticker:





RAD



) to Sell from Hold and slashed his price target to $1 from $16.