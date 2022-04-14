Rite Aid Stock Jumps. The Outlook Impressed Investors.

Text size





Rite Aid’s quarterly loss was bigger than expected.

Rite Aid’s stock took off after the drugstore chain said it expects to lose less money in the current fiscal year than anticipated. The news overshadowed a bigger-than-expected loss for the latest quarter.





stock (ticker: RAD) was up 2% to $7.65 in premarket trading, after rising as much as 8% earlier. The stock has declined almost 50% year to date.