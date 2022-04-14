Rite Aid Stock Is Soaring. The Outlook Impresses Investors.

Text size
Rite Aid’s stock surged after the drugstore chain said it expects to lose less money in the current fiscal year than anticipated. The news overshadowed a bigger-than-expected loss for the latest quarter.
Rite Aid
stock (ticker: RAD) was up 10.4% to $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has declined more than 43% year to date.
The drugstore operator said it expects an adjusted net loss for the year ending March 4, 2023, of between 53 cents and $1.06 per share, substantially less than the consensus call of $1.22 per share in loss indicated by a FactSet survey of analysts. Revenue for the full year will be between $23.1 billion and $23.5 billion, higher than analysts’ prediction of $21.41 billion.
Rite Aid said revenue from its retail pharmacy segment will contribute up to $18 billion and the pharmacy services operation will bring in up to $5.5 billion during the fiscal year.
In its fourth quarter, which ended in February, the pharmacy chain posted an adjusted loss of $1.63 a share, wider than analysts’ estimates of a loss of 49 cents a share. Revenue from continuing operations totaled $6.07 billion, higher than the consensus call on Wall Street for revenue of $5.47 billion.
“We exceeded our 2022 plan amid continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Heyward Donigan. “As we look forward to the year ahead, we are ready and energized to compete in a new post-pandemic normal,”
Write to Karishma Vanjani at [email protected]