Rite Aid Stock Is Soaring. The Outlook Impresses Investors.

Rite Aid’s quarterly loss was bigger than expected.

Rite Aid’s stock surged after the drugstore chain said it expects to lose less money in the current fiscal year than anticipated. The news overshadowed a bigger-than-expected loss for the latest quarter.





stock (ticker: RAD) was up 10.4% to $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has declined more than 43% year to date.