Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (NYSE:RBA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), it didn’t seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$270m ÷ (US$3.6b – US$588m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an ROCE of 9.0%. Even though it’s in line with the industry average of 8.6%, it’s still a low return by itself.

View our latest analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’re interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, we didn’t gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they’ve fallen to 9.0%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It’s worth keeping an eye on the company’s earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we’ve found that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 97% over the last five years, investors must think there’s better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we’ve spotted 1 warning sign facing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers that you might find interesting.

While Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers isn’t earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.