Rita Moreno Has A Message For Those Criticizing Politically Outspoken Actors: PGA Awards – The Hamden Journal

In accepting the Stanley Kramer Award at the PGAs tonight, EGOT winner and West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, reflected on the time she first heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech near the Lincoln monument in Washington D.C. She was invited to the event by Harry Belafonte.

“I’m 90 now and working in this business has taken tenacity, hard work, advocating for issues of social justice for the last 60 years, it’s been exhausting, exhilarating, and life giving. Had it not been for those steps, that fire inside me as a young woman, I would not be here tonight receiving this wonderous honor,” said the 90-year old actress.

“I am not a person of religious faith, but for me, film has often been a sacred text that has spurred me to follow what Lincoln called the the better angels of our nature,” Moreno said at the top after Jessica Chastain introduced her, and a reel of the Oscar winner’s work was played.

“In seasons where prophets fall silent and statesman reign, thankfully, filmmakers keep on preaching, and never stop advocating for matters of equity and justice,” said Moreno expressing her gratification for the honor, “Producer, director Stanley Kramer was one such prophet who never shied from matters of social justice and equity in his body of work.”

Toward the end of her speech, Moreno took on those outspoken critics who deride Hollywood actors for speaking out and taking political stands.

“We are in the throes of yet another award season. Some in our tribe have been known to use the spotlight to advocate for issues addressed in their nominated works –climate change, universal health care, voting rights, LGBTQ advocacy and others– and I know for some in the audience, in some audiences, have been known to create, how should I say, a mild discomfort. For others, heart palpitations,” said Moreno.

“After all, who are these actors, these Hollywood types think they are? Citizens in a democracy?” she added before exclaiming, “Well, F**k ’em!”

“Freedom of Speech belongs to all of us, actors,” said Moreno before switching to the war abroad, “And let’s not forget comedians are patriots, too. Just look in the direction of Mr. Zelensky in the Ukraine.”

Summed up Moreno to the room at the Fairmount Century Plaza, “I promise I’ll be more charming on another occasion.”