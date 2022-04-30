Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Since Russia launched its military action on February 24, only a handful of priests from the Russian Orthodox Church led by Moscow Patriarch Kirill — which counts some 150 million believers across the world — have spoken out openly against the Kremlin’s military campaign. Among them, Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, says there is no doubt that “Russia is the agressor, and Ukraine the victim.” His friend, Father Ioann Burdin has been fined for his sermons on the matter and has left active service, thinking about whether to stay in the Church as he faces a three-year prison sentence for a repeat offence.