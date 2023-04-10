Rishi Sunak calls for Stormont return ahead of Joe Biden visit

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has praised the “bravery, perseverance and political imagination” shown by the leaders who shaped Northern Ireland’s peace deal.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement ended Northern Ireland’s decades-long violent conflict known as the Troubles.

But on its 25th anniversary the PM has called on Stormont politicians to “get on with the business of governance”.

As part of the milestone date, Mr Sunak will welcome the US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Praising the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Sunak said it was “born of partnership between the British and Irish governments”.

“As we will see from President Biden’s visit this week, it continues to enjoy huge international support from our closest allies,” he said.

“But most importantly it is based on compromise in Northern Ireland itself.

“As we look forward, we will celebrate those who took difficult decisions, accepted compromise, and showed leadership – showing bravery, perseverance, and political imagination.

“We commemorate those who are no longer with us and the many who lost their lives by trying to prevent violence and protect the innocent.

“We give thanks to them as we reflect on the new generations that have grown up and continue to grow in a world in which peace and prosperity has prevailed.”

When Northern Ireland was created in 1921 it remained part of the UK while the rest of Ireland became an independent state.

That created a split in the population between unionists, who wish to see Northern Ireland stay within the UK; and nationalists, who want it to become part of the Republic of Ireland.

From the late 1960s until 1998 – a period known as the Troubles – thousands of people were killed and injured as violence flared between the two sides.

Mr Sunak said that while it was important to reflect on the progress made “we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed”.

“One of economic opportunity, prosperity and stability – it is a promise we must continue to fulfil,” he said.

Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since February 2022, when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the Stormont executive.

The DUP is boycotting Stormont because of objection to post-Brexit trade rules agreed between the EU and UK.

The Windsor Framework, which was adopted last month, is designed to make trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK easier.

But the DUP believes it cuts Northern Ireland off from the rest of the UK, and it voted against a key aspect of the deal.

“We stand ready to work with our partners in the Irish government and the local parties to ensure that the institutions are up and running again as soon as possible,” said Mr Sunak.

“There is work to be done.”

On Sunday Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said he plans to “intensify” engagement with Mr Sunak on the Windsor Framework and power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

He said history showed that political stability in the region depended on the Irish and British governments working “in lock-step”.

What will Biden do in Belfast?

Rishi Sunak will welcome the US president to Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.

President Biden is due to make a speech at Ulster University’s newly-opened Belfast campus on Wednesday.

He will also address business and civic leaders and may speak to political parties.

His visit to Northern Ireland will be shorter than many people had expected when it was first announced last month.

It is understood that he will leave Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon to travel to the Republic of Ireland.

Where will Biden visit in Ireland?

During his three days in the Republic of Ireland, Mr Biden will attend engagements in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo.

The White House has said he is expected to address the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) on Thursday.

