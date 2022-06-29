Rishi Negi Named CEO At Endemol Shine India – The Hamden Journal

Following the departure of Abhishek Rege, Banijay has appointed Rishi Negi as CEO of Endemol Shine India. Negi joins from Banijay Asia, where he has served as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will oversee the existing team, day-to-day affairs and productions.

At Banijay Asia, Negi supported CEO Deepak Dhar and the wider business, with all operational, commercial, financial and general business-driven strategic matters. He joined the group with over two decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment, and retail, having worked for the Taj Group of hotels and Emerald Asia Media Fame India Limited, among others.

Negi will report to Banijay COO, Peter Langengerg, who oversees the region.

Said Langenberg, “Banijay prides itself on the development and retention of its talent, and with that in mind, it is great to be supporting Rishi in his next role as CEO, Endemol Shine India. Since he began in his post with Banijay Asia, he has been a strong backbone for the business and partner for Deepak Dhar in maintaining the entity’s growth trajectory, particularly through the pandemic. We look forward to seeing him continue to flourish in this new position.”

Added Negi, “In the last five years, Banijay Asia afforded me the opportunity to be part of the Indian content revolution wherein we created an umbrella of successful content across the broadcasting and streaming platforms. While Endemol Shine India has created a strong library of shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor, Masterchef etc, my vision is to lead this trend curve and take it to new heights with diverse content across the scripted and unscripted genres. I’m looking forward to joining the immensely talented and experienced team at Endemol India, and to together, creating some great content.”