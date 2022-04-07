Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO – The Hamden Journal

HBO has renewed Adam McKay’s critically praised drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for a second season.

The Season 2 pickup follows a viewership high for the series’ fifth episode on Sunday. It drew 1.2 million viewers across platforms on premiere night, up 37% from the first episode. The ten-episode first season will wrap on Sunday, May 8, on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Winning Time is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Co-created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

The season one ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

“It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast.” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directed the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.