The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl video has dropped, previewing the upcoming movie that will see the Autobots and Decepticons now dealing with the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons.

“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons,” says the synopsis.

Check out the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer below:

Taking heavy influence from Beast Wars, the seventh live-action Transformers film will release theatrically on June 9, 2023. The movie takes place in the 1990s and revolves around the addition of the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the already explosive conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is being helmed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay written by Joby Harold. It stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, and more. The film is set to release theatrically on June 9, 2023.

The post Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Video Previews Blockbuster appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.