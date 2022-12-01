Rise Of The Beasts’ Adds Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy & More – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A slew have just boarded Paramount’s upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts including Peter Dinklage (as the voice of Scourge), Liza Koshy (as the voice of Arcee), John DiMaggio (as the voice of Stratosphere), David Sobolov (as Rhinox/Battletrap), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (as Nightbird), Cristo Fernández (as Wheeljack), and Tobe Nwigwe (as Reek).

They all join previously announced Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Michelle Yeoh (as Airazor), Pete Davidson (as Mirage), Peter Cullen (as Optimus Prime) and Ron Perlman (Optimus Primal) in the Steven Caple Jr. directed next installment of the franchise. The pic hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

The screenplay is by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters, and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber, with story by Harold. The new movie will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Hasbro is executive producing; Skydance is co-financing and executive producing; New Republic Pictures is also co-financing and executive producing.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. EPs are Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Dinklage is the 4x Emmy winning drama supporting actor of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones. He starred in MGM’s musical last year, Cyrano, from Joe Wright. Other feature credits include Avengers: Infinity War, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Boss, and Pixels among others.

Koshy recently completed production on Netflix’s Family Affair, also starring Nicole Kidman, Kathy Bates, and Zac Efron, and will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix film, Players, and in Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person. She also starred in the Boo! A Madea Halloween franchise.

DiMaggio has starred on AppleTV+’s Mythic Quest, and AMC’s Better Call Saul, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, and is a voiceover actor on several projects including Futurama, Disenchatment, The Loud House, Ben 10 and Adventure Time.

Sobolov voiced Blitzwing in Paramount’s Bumblebee, as well as provided voices on The Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, Ben 10, What If? among many others.