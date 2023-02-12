Rise of the Beasts 2023 Super Bowl trailer

Everyone can relax. We now have transformed Pete Davidson into an Autobot.

“The name’s Mirage. Come on! Give it a little tap,” Davidson’s Mirage says in his debut in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as revealed in a new trailer that rolled in during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

It looks like the ‘bot’s big trick is that it can create illusions — or mirages. In the Heights star Anthony Ramos appears as Noah Diaz, an ex-military Brooklynite with a knack for electronics, is stuck in the driver’s seat inside Mirage as the Autobot creates identical decoys to hide them from the ensuing cops.

“Relax! I’m Mirage, remember?” Mirage says later in the Big Game spot.

Mirage takes the form of a Porsche 911, which is why Paramount partnered with Porsche on the Super Bowl ad.

Director Steven Caple Jr. described the character as “the rebel in the group” and “more of an outlaw” who will be causing “a little bit trouble with Optimus Prime and the rest of the squad.” Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura called him as “anti-authority.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: Pete Davidson is seen on the set of “Bupkis” in Brooklyn on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Paramount; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Pete Davidson’s Mirage revealed in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Super Bowl trailer.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes place after the Bumblebee film and will introduce a different breed of shapeshifting robots, the Maximals, who’s led by Ron Perlman’s Optimus Primal.

The film opens in theaters this June 9. Watch Davidson’s debut in the trailer above.

Check out more 2023 Super Bowl commercials.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: