Rip currents sweep three children out to sea from beach, New Jersey rescuers say

Three young swimmers were rescued in Ocean City after being swept out to sea by a rip current, New Jersey officials told news outlets.

The children were carried away by the current at noon Saturday, May 21, near 10th Street, officials told WPVI.

Ocean City Beach Patrol employees working to open a nearby beach rushed to help, finding a 12-year-old boy when they spotted his shirt in the waves, OCNJ Daily reported.

A rescuer on a jet ski pulled the boy from the water and rescuers performed CPR on him, NJ.com reported. He was taken to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center. His medical condition was not clear.

The other two children made their way back to shore on their own, WPVI reported. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

