Riot Blockchain Files to Sell Up to $500M of Stock

Motley Fool

Why RH Stock Fell 19% in March

Shares of RH (NYSE: RH), the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, took a dive in March as the high-end home furnishings retailer issued a disappointing fourth-quarter report, and fell in the beginning of the month on a broader sell-off in growth stocks. As you can see from the chart below, the stock dove in the first week of March and then again at the end of the month after its earnings report came out. While there was no direct news out on the company, a combination of rising oil prices, inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine all helped pressure the stock lower.