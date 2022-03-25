Ringo Starr’s Son Zak Starkey Marries Sharna Liguz in L.A. Ceremony (with Eddie Vedder as a Best Man!)

It’s a match made in music heaven!

Drummer Zak Starkey married longtime love Sharna “Sshh” Liguz on Monday in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The pair, who have been together for nearly two decades, chose the special date in honor of their daughter Luna Lee Lightnin, who was born on March 21, 2021.

“After 18 years together, Luna’s umbilical cord kinda tied the knot but we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the U.S., before doing the same in Jamaica and the U.K.,” the couple shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

Grammy-winner Starkey, 56, was given away by his father, Beatles legend Ringo Starr, while Liguz’s photographer father Andrzej Liguz did the honors on her end.

Zak Starkey Marries Sharna Liguz

Oliver Halfin

RELATED: Ringo Starr Looks Back on The Beatles’ Journey from Liverpool Teens to Global Superstars: See Rare Photos

“Great to be solid with the greatest girl in the world. And to celebrate Luna’s No. 1 birthday. Thanks to everyone who came from near, far, wide, abstract and online,” Starkey wrote on Instagram. “Our dearest friends in da USA- great to see u at our wedding and experience true party stamina. Feels great to be wed to the woman I have loved for 18 years.”

Ringo Starr’s Son Zak Starkey Marries Sharna Liguz

Mark Hunter Sshh

The Australian artist and musician, 37, wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion, which was officiated by British reggae singer Pato Banton.

“This super small affair happened with our nearest & dearest on the day our darling daughter was born,” Liguz wrote on Instagram. “A double celebration of love life & all the blessings bestowed upon us. So grateful for our family. Locked & loaded & ready to roll with love.”

Ringo Starr’s Son Zak Starkey Marries Sharna Liguz

Oliver Halfin

RELATED: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to George Harrison 20 Years After His Death: ‘Miss You Man’

Pearl Jam rocker Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as Starkey’s best men, with the latter appearing via video.

Among the couple’s close pals who were present for the nuptials were Starr’s wife Barbara Starkey, Augusta Tigrett, the daughter of Starr’s first wife Maureen, and fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone.

Starkey and Liguz make music together as the duo Sshh, and are also the co-founders of the record label Trojan Jamaica.