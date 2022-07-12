Riley Keough pays tribute to brother Benjamin 2 years after his death

Riley Keough pays tribute to her brother Benjamin on 2nd anniversary of his death. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Riley Keough is missing her brother, Benjamin, on the second anniversary of his death.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley honored her younger brother on Instagram Tuesday — two years after he died by suicide at the age of 27.

“Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you,” Riley wrote alongside a photo of them on her wedding day in 2015. “It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here.”

She ended by writing, “You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

Riley said in an interview last year that she was “totally debilitated” after her sibling’s death in 2020. She was unable to get out of bed nor could she speak for two weeks. The pair, from Presley’s marriage to Danny Keough, were very close.

She has shared several other tributes to him since his death, including on his birthday. Some have been sweet photos from when they were younger, growing up in the spotlight as scions of Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie has been largely reclusive since the death of her only son. The singer, who is also mom to 13-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, made rare appearances, however, to support Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film, which the Presley estate has supported. She was also interviewed, along with Riley.

Ahead of that, Lisa Marie endorsed the film on Instagram, acknowledging she hadn’t “posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she wrote in May. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

And while “not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore” she called the movie “nothing short of spectacular” and “is finally something [about Elvis] that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

But it was bittersweet, she added. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.