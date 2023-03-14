Riley Keough didn’t lock Priscilla Presley out of Graceland

Although Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are battling over Lisa Marie’s estate, the actress did not lock her grandmother out of Graceland. (Photos: Getty Images)

Did Riley Keough lock grandmother Priscilla Presley out of Graceland? A report from RadarOnline claimed the 33-year-old actress visited Elvis Presley’s iconic estate to “change the locks on the upstairs doors and archives.” Riley and Priscilla are currently at odds over Lisa Marie’s trust; however, Graceland is disputing this latest rumor.

“These reports are entirely untrue,” a spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. “No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing.”

After Lisa Marie’s sudden passing in January, Yahoo confirmed her three daughters — Keough and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood — would inherit Elvis’s former home in Memphis, Tenn. Priscilla is credited with turning Graceland into a cash cow for the family, which is partially why she wants to control her late daughter’s assets. The only problem? Lisa Marie left Riley in charge.

Lisa Marie filed an amendment in 2016 removing Priscilla and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replacing them with Riley and son Benjamin Keough. Ben died by suicide in 2020, leaving Riley solely in charge. Priscilla is challenging the authenticity and validity of the amendment. Neither Priscilla nor Riley has publicly commented on the matter and reps for the stars did not respond to Yahoo’s request for comment on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Priscilla and Riley are not speaking amid the legal battle. “They do not see eye to eye,” one family insider told People.

If Priscilla gets her way and a judge declares the 2016 amendment invalid, she will be co-trustee with Riley.

“Priscilla doesn’t want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say,” People‘s source added. “Meanwhile, Riley doesn’t want Priscilla to butt in.”

A source close to Riley told the magazine it’s “a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star would like to settle things privately, according to ET.

“She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out,” a source explained in February.