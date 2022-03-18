Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson start

Detroit Tigers baseball is back, for the most part, at least.

The games don’t count, but MLB spring training is underway following a nearly three-month lockout. After a slew of teams played Thursday, the Tigers open their exhibition season vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Wondering how to watch the Tigers’ first preseason game? You’ve come to the right place: The matchup will be broadcast by Bally Sports Detroit.

Key free agent signing Eduardo Rodriguez will take the bump for Detroit, who also added Gold Glovers Javier Baez and Tucker Barnhart and reliever Andrew Chafin.

Here’s how to watch, follow and listen to the Tigers spring training opener:

Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Phillies TBA.

Tigers lineup:

LF Akil Baddoo

CF Riley Greene

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Spencer Torkelson

C Tucker Barnhart

RF Victor Reyes

SS Harold Castro

2B Willi Castro

P Eduardo Rodriguez

