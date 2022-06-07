Riley Greene, Jakob Junis headline pickups

The following players are widely available in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball formats and may be worth grabbing, depending on your league’s depth.

Riley Greene, OF, Detroit Tigers (29% rostered)

Named the No. 2 prospect in Baseball America’s newly updated rankings, Greene’s MLB debut is coming soon now that he’s healthy. With the potential for 20/20 type production, the rookie should be rostered in all but the shallowest fantasy formats right now, yet he’s available in 70% of Yahoo leagues. It might not take long for Greene to fit in the middle of Detroit’s lineup once he’s called up within the next week or so.

Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels (18%)

With Taylor Ward going on the IL, Adell has been recalled and gets another chance with the Angels. The prospect was batting just .222 in Triple-A, as strikeouts remained a problem, but Adell was also taking a bunch of walks and slugged six homers (with two SB attempts) in 19 games. He’s a batting average risk (who isn’t these days?) and isn’t sure to be up long-term, but Adell immediately hit fifth (in between two lefties) during his first game back, and Angel Stadium has been highly favorable for right-handed power this season.

Jakob Junis, SP, San Francisco Giants (28%)

Junis curiously remains available in more than 70% of Yahoo leagues despite carrying a 2.51 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP on the season and is currently locked in San Francisco’s starting rotation. He gets a tough matchup versus the Dodgers up next, but Junis had intriguing peripherals in the past and is benefitting from the move from Kansas City to a Giants organization that’s been able to routinely get career-best results from veteran pitchers. Junis doesn’t produce an elite number of swing and misses, but he’d rank No. 6 in CSW if he qualified. The only five pitchers ahead of him this season are Shane McClanahan, Corbin Burnes, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Nola and Joe Musgrove.

Jakob Junis is being overlooked in far too many fantasy baseball leagues. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox (9%)

It’s possible Duran’s promotion to Boston is short-lived with Jackie Bradley Jr. going on paternity leave, but the latter has a lowly 80 wRC+ this season (it was 35 last year), so there’s an opportunity for him to take the job permanently. Duran has hit .314 with four homers and 11 steals in Triple-A this season, and he possesses “70” grade speed. For those in deeper fantasy formats looking for stolen bases, Duran is available in 90% of Yahoo leagues.

Story continues

Jon Berti, 2B/3B/OF, Miami Marlins (4%)

Injuries have opened regular playing time for Berti, and while a 32-year-old super-utility player may not seem overly intriguing, he has a .404 OBP with seven steals and two homers over 74 ABs this season. Miami has suddenly become much more hitter-friendly in 2022, and Berti offers a ton of flexibility while eligible at three positions. He’s been a league-average hitter while owning a career 102 wRC+ in the majors and swiped 16 bags over a 50-game stretch a few seasons ago, so Berti should be added by fantasy managers needing speed.

Trent Grisham, OF, San Diego Padres (37%)

It’s a small sample, but Grisham is batting .300/.432/.600 with an 8:7 K:BB ratio over the last 10 games. With speed at a premium, Grisham had an ADP in the top-150 in NFBC Main Events before the season, but he’s been dropped in many fantasy leagues after a horrible first two months that included him being in the bottom 8% of the league in average exit velocity, expected batting average and Hard Hit%. His OPS remains below .600 even after the recent hot stretch. Still, Grisham was drafted highly for a reason, is just 25 years old and could continue to see regular playing time moving forward thanks to Wil Myers (66 wRC+) being even worse. Grisham is available in more than 60% of Yahoo leagues, and THE BAT X projects 20+ homers and steals rest of season.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter