Rihanna is pregnant, expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, 33, is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, 33.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where the singer and fashion mogul officially debuted her baby bump while wearing an unbuttoned pink puffer and colorful jewels.

“SHE IS!” photographer Diggzy captioned a photo he snapped of the pair.

The news comes two years after the two ignited romance rumors following years of friendship.

Their relationship was officially confirmed in November 2020, when People reported the news, 10 months following the singer’s split from billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

By summer 2021, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other — including on the famed steps at the Met Gala.

“We weren’t even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared,” Rihanna told E! after the event. “We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn’t even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, ‘You’re making your debut,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s***.'”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna embrace at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S. September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Both Rihanna and Rocky have spoken about wanting to become parents.

In May 2021, the rapper told GQ that not only was the singer indeed “the one,” but that starting a family was part of his destiny.

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he told the outlet at the time, saying that starting a family was certainly “in my destiny, absolutely.”

He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna also opened up about her motherhood plans, saying wants to have at least “three or four children,” whether she has a partner or not.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she told British Vogue in March 2020. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”