Rihanna gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of growing baby bump

Rihanna is giving her fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

The pregnant singer posted a mirror picture on her Instagram Wednesday evening from a bathroom wearing an orange jersey.

“how the gang pulled up to black history month,” she wrote on the post.

badgalriri/ Instagram

Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Over the weekend, photos of the pregnant superstar and Rocky surfaced, serving as a pregnancy announcement of sorts for the couple. Rihanna debuted her baby bump for the outing in a stylish unbuttoned pink jacket.

The first-time parents have been linked romantically for years, but did not confirm their relationship until May 2021, when the rapper told GQ that Rihanna is “the one.”

In the same interview, he said he believed he’d be a good parent.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

In the comments of Rihanna’s post on Wednesday, fans and fellow celebrities celebrated for her.

Rapper Nicki Minaj commented a bunch of pink hearts, while actor Yara Shahidi posted several clapping hands emoji.

“How beautiful!!! Congrats babe,” LaLa Anthony wrote.

“Yessssssssss congrats boonk,” celebrity hairstylist Alonzo Arnold replied.