Rihanna gives birth, welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby has arrived. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents.

Just over two years after the couple started dating, they welcomed their first child together, according to multiple outlets. TMZ reports that the baby boy was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, but there are no further details yet, including the baby’s name.

“They have not left each other’s side,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the new parents. “They are over the moon. She’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion.”

Ri and Rocky (born: Rakim Mayers) announced in January that they were having a baby, releasing photos of themselves together in Harlem with her baby belly exposed. The singer-turned-fashion mogul’s pregnancy style generated a lot of buzz, including a Vogue cover, New York Times pieces and a marble statue at the Met.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week in February. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The end of the pregnancy wasn’t without drama. First, there were rumors that the rapper cheated with designer Amina Muaddi, who is Rihanna’s friend and collaborator. After that was debunked, Rocky was arrested in connection to a November 2021 shooting.

Legal drama aside, they looked happy and in love playing lovers in the video for his song “D.M.B.,” which came out a week before the baby was born.

In the Vogue cover story, Rihanna opened up about their romance and the pregnancy, saying “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

The pair goes way back professionally, he opened for her Diamonds World Tour, but things turned romantic during COVID lockdown. That summer, they road-tripped cross-country on a tour bus, visiting six cities and several national parks. She grilled food — barefoot — at their stops on a grill they bought from Walmart; he talked about dropping acid and tie-dying T-shirts he bought at a gas station.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in L.A. in February. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

As for starting their family, it wasn’t planned, she also told Vogue.

“Planning? I wouldn’t say planning,” she explained. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna also said they did no prep at home to ready for the baby, including buying baby clothes or furniture. Their plan was to have their mothers come help them, but she also had a night nurse on hold just in case.

More to come…