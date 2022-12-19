Rihanna debuts son with A$AP Rocky in first-ever TikTok video

Rihanna shares the first public video of her son with A$AP Rocky on TikTok. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rihanna just dropped her first-ever TikTok, and used the video to debut her son. In her inaugural TikTok, the 34-year-old singer films her son while he’s strapped into his car seat.

The video is captioned “hacked” and shows the fashion designer’s baby cooing and making faces with his mama. The “Lift Me Up” singer asks “you tryna get Mommy’s phone?” while the little guy grins and grabs for the device. She zooms in on his tiny hands and the video ends with a shot of his toothless mouth.

The Fenty Beauty mogul gave birth to her baby boy in May 2022. She shares her son with A$AP Rocky. The couple have not publicly shared their son’s name.

In November, the Barbados-born star opened up about motherhood ahead of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. She told Extra just how much she’s loving her new role.

“It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling,” she said of becoming a parent. “The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

She went on to explain how motherhood has changed her. “I’m patient now … I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general,” she said. “Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense.”

Another phenomenon that she’s experienced since becoming a mom is feeling motivated to hit another goal in her career. Luckily for RiRi’s fans, that means a return to the stage with the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything,” Rihanna explained. “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage.”

Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, also his own parenting goals in mind. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told Dazed, “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

