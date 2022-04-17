Rihanna and A$AP Rocky resurface in Barbados after cheating claims debunked

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna resurfaced in Barbados after cheating allegations were shut down on social media. (Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are soon expecting their first child together, appear to be putting on a united front following rumors of a breakup and allegations of cheating. On Friday, designer Amina Muaddi dismissed “vile” reports that a pregnant Rihanna had split up with her rapper beau because he’d had an alleged affair with Muaddi, who called the rumors “fake gossip.”

Indeed, the expectant couple seemed to be going strong, with photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showing them holding hands as they headed out for dinner at a restaurant in Rihanna’s native Barbados. The 34-year-old singer continued to thumb her nose at traditional maternity style for the outing, wearing a black body-con minidress that featured lace-up detailing across her bare baby bump.

On Friday, she wore a strapless dress as she arrived at the Barbados airport, where photos from TMZ show A$AP Rocky, 33, wrapping his arm around the mother-to-be.

The public displays of affection seem to support Muaddi’s insistence that the cheating and breakup rumors that spread late last week were unfounded.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi, a friend and collaborator of Rihanna, wrote on her Instagram Story. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 [hours] I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.”

Following Muaddi’s post and vehement denials from those reportedly close to the musical couple, the influencer whose account is credited with spreading the viral breakup rumor issued a mea culpa for sharing “reckless tweets.”

Story continues

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” wrote Louis Pisano, who apologized for creating “unnecessary drama” and pledged to take a step back from social media.

That “drama” came on the heels of Rihanna’s latest Vogue feature, in which she raved about her relationship with the father of her child.

I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side,” the Fenty Beauty founder told Vogue for its May cover story.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she added of her partner (real name: Rakim Mayers). “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The singer (real name: Robyn Fenty) also spoke about her ideal place to raise their child.

“Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be,” she told the magazine.