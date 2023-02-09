Rihanna Admits Work-Life Balance Is ‘Almost Impossible’ as a New Mom: ‘It’s Very Different’

rihanna and son

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Rihanna/TikTok

Rihanna is getting candid about balancing her busy work schedule as a new mom.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday ahead of her Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, the musician, 34, opened up about how her work-life balance has shifted since she welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

“It’s very different,” she told Apple Music’s Nadeska. “The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child. That’s the currency now, that’s where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

“When you make decisions of what you’re going to say yes to, it has to be worth it,” Rihanna explained, noting that her decision to perform at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is worth it to her “for sure.”

The “Umbrella” singer also shared how becoming a first-time mom helped give her the confidence to take on a major performance like the halftime show.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” said Rihanna. “So, as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna: Life In pictures

Christopher Polk/NBC/getty

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna “can’t wait to kill it” at her halftime performance.

“She is ready for the Super Bowl,” said the source. “She is rehearsing right now. She’s very excited, ready and focused.”

Rihanna has also been focused on her role as a parent, added the insider.

“Last year was the most amazing year for her. She took a long break to focus on her baby boy,” the source said of her son, whose name she has yet to reveal.

Rihanna Is Back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer)

Apple Music Rihanna

The source added, “She is obsessed with him and feels fortunate that she has been able to slow down and just be a mom.”

The Grammy winner revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” the source said at the time. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”