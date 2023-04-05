Rifle-wielding woman enters Trump Tower Chicago

A woman brandishing a rifle reportedly walked into a skyscraper owned by Donald Trump causing a major security alert on Wednesday.

The incident occurred one day after the former US president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide affairs with a former porn star.

He pleaded not guilty on all charges.

New York police were concerned trouble might occur in New York during Trump’s arraignment but none occurred.

However, according to local media, a police SWAT team had to be called to the Trump Tower in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Newspaper the Chicago Sun-Times reported a “rifle-wielding woman” walked into the Trump International Hotel and Tower located in the city’s CBD overlooking the Chicago River at 11:25 am on Wednesday.





A woman brandishing a rifle entered Trump Tower Chicago. AP

Armed officers were called and attended the 98-story building located on North Wabash Ave.

However, the incident was not thought to be related to the Trump family.

The Sun-Times stated that police sent officers to the building’s 27th floor where a woman went after saying she was “tired of being abused by her husband”.





The incident occurred the day after Former President Donald Trump was charged with 34 felonies. REUTERS

A resident of Trump Tower told local radio station WBBM that he had come down to street level to get some air when he was confronted by armed police.

“I came down to the lobby and I was quickly escorted away from the lobby, out of the building and was told not to come back until it was clear,” the man, known as Steve, said.

“I asked several times what was going on and they wouldn’t acknowledge”.

A Chicago police spokesman has said there was no threat to the public but did not give details of the incident.