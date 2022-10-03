Ridiculous ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ answers like real-life ‘SNL’ sketch

Celebrity Jeopardy! is a popular prime time spin-off of traditional Jeopardy!, and not just because it features celebrities. One of Will Ferrell and Saturday Night Live‘s most memorable series of sketches is “Celebrity Jeopardy,” which is based on the host becoming frustrated with the contestants’ absurd answers. And Sunday’s real-life episode was very reminiscent of those hilarious bits.

“​​You know, sometimes contestants on Jeopardy! are scared to buzz in if they don’t know the correct response,” host Mayim Bialick pointed out after returning from a commercial break. “You three do not seem to have that problem.”

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestants Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts and Iliza Shlesinger

Contestants Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts and Iliza Shlesinger were quick with the buzzer, but very slow when it came to providing correct answers. As the trivia show progressed viewers were reminded of Saturday Night Live’s popular “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketch, which was based on famous contestants providing wrong and often hilarious answers. And it wasn’t just the viewers who were reminded of the old SNL sketches, even the contestants admitted there were some similarities.

“I remember “Celebrity Jeopardy!” from SNL,” said Watts. “That’s how I most remember Jeopardy!.”

“Does this feel accurate to that?” Bialik asked

“This is actually very, very similar,” he admitted. “Not dissimilar. I’m glad they nailed it. It’s great.”

Fortunately all the charities they played for will receive $30,000. This is extra generous because some of the answers to the Final Jeopardy! clue about 19th Century literature were not very good…or from the 19th century.

The clue was, William Brodie, an upstanding Scottish tradesman by day and leader of a gang of burglars by night, helped inspire these two title characters. Shlesinger correctly guessed Jekyll and Hyde, however Watts guessed Thelma and Louise and Huang guessed Peaky Blinders.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch as Simu Liu stuns everyone with come-from-behind ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ win:

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.