Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 ever

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the longest Daytona 500 ever under caution after a wreck on the final lap.

Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when Kyle Larson went head-on into the wall amid a big crash on the second green-white-checker restart attempt.

The race officially ended on the 211th lap. The previous longest Daytona 500 was 209 laps in 2020.

The wreck on the final lap came after a big crash on the first two-lap overtime restart necessitated another attempt to get to the finish. The final lap crash took out nearly every car still running outside of the top three. Logano finished second and Christopher Bell was third.

The win is Stenhouse’s third of his Cup Series career and his first since 2017. He won at Daytona and Talladega that season while racing for the team now known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Stenhouse did a great job staying ahead of everyone else over the final one-plus laps of the race and his winning move came before the wreck on the first overtime attempt. Stenhouse pushed Logano down the backstretch out of Turn 2 and then passed him before Austin Dillon got turned to trigger the big wreck and the caution.

The victory should qualify Stenhouse for the playoffs. A win automatically qualifies a driver for the 16-driver postseason unless more than 16 drivers win a race over the first 26 races of the season.

The postseason berth would be Stenhouse’s first since that 2017 season. He finished 13th in the points standings that season before he was 18th in 2018. After dropping back to 23rd in the standings in 2019, he parted ways with Roush and moved to his current JTG-Daugherty Racing team.

A JTG-Daugherty driver hadn’t been to victory lane since 2014 when AJ Allmendinger won at Watkins Glen. That was the team’s only win until Stehouse won NASCAR’s biggest race.