Ricky Schroder calls on US truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington, DC

Actor Ricky Schroder has called on US truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as he praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers.

The 51-year-old former “Silver Spoons” star laid out his support for the ongoing protests in the north in a lengthy video to his 69,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Schroder, who recorded himself sitting outside beside a fire, started the clip by reading a Bible verse before shifting his attention to the “Freedom Convoy” protesters.

“I think we see what we’re facing here,” Schroder said. “It’s an evil that is trying to be forced upon our children, upon us. And God bless the Canadian truckers and the Canadian cowboys up there on the border.”

Schroder said he’s heard there’s “great potential” of similar protests unfolding in the United States, where truckers and other vaccine mandate critics may reportedly descend upon Washington DC and state capitals as early as Super Bowl Sunday.

“Our truckers are gonna maybe start mobilizing and doing what we need to do, which is shut down DC, shut down Sacramento, shut down Albany, shut down these states and these [capitals] until we root out this evil that was almost perpetrated on us,” the actor said. “We were so asleep.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin Tuesday warning against the potential of copycat protests unfolding in the US, where a “convoy of truckers” may block roads in major cities in protest of vaccine mandates, Yahoo News reported.

Ricky Schroder shared the video with his 69,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday. Ricky Schroder/Instagram

The convoy could “start in California” as early as mid-February and reach DC as late as mid-March, although one source told Yahoo News the protesters won’t likely get to DC until late March – or even early April.

The bulletin said the convoy appeared to be “purely aspirational,” but that could “change quickly,” according to the report.

DHS confirmed to The Post Thursday that it was tracking “a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities.”

On Thursday, the White House urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to get trucks moving as the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge continues to disrupt economies on both sides of the border.

Protestors and supporters seal off the flow of commercial traffic from Detroit to Canada on Feb. 10. Getty Images

Signs from protestors sit outside the Canadian Parliament buildings in Ottawa. Getty Images

Farmers block Highway 402 to protest against vaccine mandates on Feb. 10. AFP via Getty Images

The international bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, carries 25% of all trade between the US and Canada.