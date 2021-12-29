Ricky Rubio to get MRI on injured left knee

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will get an MRI on his left knee Wednesday, source tells ESPN. There’s obvious concern on the possible severity of the injury. Rubio has been a huge part of Cavs’ success story this season.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will get an MRI on his left knee Wednesday, source tells ESPN. There’s obvious concern on the possible severity of the injury. Rubio has been a huge part of Cavs’ success story this season. – 11:58 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

From #Cavs PR: Ricky Rubio left tonight’s game v. NOP with a left knee injury. He’s currently being evaluated by #Cavs medical staff and an update is expected on Wednesday. – 11:24 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Ricky Rubio left tonight’s game in the 4th quarter with a left knee injury. He’s currently being evaluated by the Cavs’ medical staff. #Cavs expect an update tomorrow. – 11:23 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Koby hit big on Mobley, Rubio, Markkanen so can’t get on him for Pangos miss. But that kid just taking up a roster spot – 10:50 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Just saw the Rubio video. Hate that for him and fingers crossed it’s not as bad as it looked. – 10:44 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

And to think Rubio had 27, 13, 9 before injury smh – 10:40 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Ricky Rubio is still being evaluated for his injury in the fourth quarter. – 10:37 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Cavs lost twice tonight. Losing Rubio would be big blow – 10:36 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Semi-Pelicans vs. Semi-Cavs got wacky; huge comeback by New Orleans, some good stuff from rookie Herb Jones and former Griz legend Garrett Temple.

Rubio knee injury at end looked badbadbad, gotta hope he’s ok. – 10:32 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Rubio, 27pts, 10-25FG, 3-7 3ptFG, career-hi-tying 13reb, 9asst, 2stl, 2blk; Love, 24pts, 7-12 3ptFG, 4reb, 3asst; Mobley, 22pts, 9-12FG, 7reb; Markkanen, 14pts, 6-15FG, 5reb, 2stl; for NOP: Temple, all 17pts in 4Q, 6-6FG, 5-5 3ptFG. – 10:32 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Hoping for best but fearing worst for Rubio – 10:32 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Writing a prep story. How bad Rubio injury look? – 10:28 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Tough loss in New Orleans – #Cavs get off to hot start, go cold in 2Q – fall late, 108-104; Rubio (27pts, 13reb, 9asst) left game w/2:20, 4Q, left court not under his own power (updates to follow); CLE, led by 23 in 1H, 9-12 3ptFG in 1Q, 5-29 rest of the way; NOP wins 4Q, 32-21. pic.twitter.com/8MfYaToB07 – 10:28 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs fall 108-104 to the Pelicans. After scoring 39 pts in the first, Cavs were outscored in the next 3 quarters. Pelicans outscored Cavs 32-21 in the 4th.

Losing Rubio there in the end and not having a strong point guard in those last moments was tough. – 10:24 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Because of Rubio’s injury I have to watch Denzel Valentine make beyond questionable decisions in the clutch.😞 – 10:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Uh oh, Ricky Rubio went down with a left knee injury with minimal contact. Immediately signaled for help from the bench, and had to be helped off. That’s the knee he tore the ACL in back in 2012. – 10:13 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

makes me sick to see Rubio hurt. And did not look good 😞. He’s been so good for Cavs – 10:12 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

F*** Ricky! 🙏 up for Rubio. – 10:12 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Ricky Rubio is being helped off the floor by his teammates. He’s heading to the locker room. – 10:12 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Ricky Rubio just went down in a heap and immediately started to signal to the bench.

He’s been helped off the floor by teammates and he’s not putting ANY weight on it.

Rubio: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists. Incredible game. Horrible to see it end like that… – 10:11 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Ricky Rubio just went down and he can’t put weight on his left knee. This would be a tremendous loss for Cleveland. He’s been unbelievable tonight.

He’s heading straight to the locker room. – 10:11 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Herb Jones won’t get any stat for it, but his “Straitjacket” defense on Ricky Rubio led directly to a Cavs 24-second violation. Crowd urging #Pelicans as they try to cut into deficit, but Cavs keep maintaining lead around 10-12 – 9:39 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs jump out to 23-pt lead, cool off in 2Q – still up at H, 58-48; CLE, 9-12 3ptFG in 1Q, 0-10 in 2Q; CLE, just 1 T.O. in 1H; Rubio, team-hi 16pts, 7-15FG, 2-3 3ptFG, team-hi 7asst, team-hi 6reb; Mobley, 14pts, 6-8FG, 4reb; Love, 14pts, 4-6 3ptFG, 3reb. pic.twitter.com/8KxjTTMxon – 9:14 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs have a 19-point lead over the Pelicans at the end of the first. They lead 39-20. Kevin Love leads the Cavs with 12 points, on 4-of-4 from 3. Ricky Rubio with 10 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds. – 8:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Hello #Cavs Ricky Rubio. He has an early 10 points here in the first quarter. He’s 4-of-6 from the field. He also has 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 8:22 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Evan Mobley is starting for Cleveland tonight.

Cavs going Rubio, Okoro, Dean Wade, Markkanen and Mobley. – 7:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro are back in the starting lineup.

Starting five: Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 7:37 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs starters v. NOP…

Rubio

Okoro

Wade

Markkanen

Mobley – 7:33 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will get an MRI on his left knee on Wednesday to assess the severity of an injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rubio injured his knee with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter. As he was driving down the lane, he maneuvered around Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham and slipped as he planted his right foot, and his left knee buckled as he fell to the ground. -via ESPN / December 29, 2021

When asked about Rubio after the game, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Rubio was “still being evaluated.” Rubio was having a stellar game before the injury, posting 27 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists in 37 minutes. The Cavs were playing without Darius Garland, who went into the health and safety protocols earlier Tuesday. Rubio tore his ACL in his left knee during his rookie season in Minnesota in 2012. -via ESPN / December 29, 2021