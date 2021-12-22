Ricky Rubio a keeper for the Cavs this season?

Michael Scotto on Ricky Rubio: Coming into the year, some around the league wondered if Ricky Rubio would be a short-term veteran mentor, and then maybe the Cavaliers would flip him at the trade deadline. But the Cavaliers value him according to the people in the organization I speak to certainly this season with what he can bring.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Cavs for Boston tomorrow…

In

Darius Garland

Ricky Rubio

Kevin Pangos

Cedi Osman

Justin Anderson

Dean Wade

Lauri Markkanen

Kevin Love

Luke Kornet

Tacko Fall

Out

Colin Sexton

Issac Okoro

Lamar Stevens

Dylan Windler

Denzel Valentine

RJ Nembhard

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Ed Davis – 4:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Tsunami Papi is here

Monty Williams said yesterday that Oubre is in that group with Rubio, Baynes and others he is indebted to because of how they helped at the start of Williams’ program in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/AreNizelMd – 7:07 PM

More on this storyline

Ricky Rubio has had a positive impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the early part of his tenure with the team. Rubio is one of Cleveland’s key veterans on a roster filled with young players. “Without getting too far out over my skis and getting aggregated too much, Ricky Rubio, from what I understand, was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “And at this point in his career, I don’t really blame him.” “It was also like the 14th time he was traded in the last two years,” interjected Tim MacMahon. -via RealGM / October 29, 2021

“He signed thinking he was going to be playing alongside Devin Booker in Phoenix and next thing he knows he is in Cleveland. Okay, so it took some convincing to get Rubio sold on that this was the best place for him. Whatever they did, they got Rubio focused and he is providing very level-headed competent ball handling and execution, which considering the last couple of years, they’ve played with very young and sometimes very wild guards. Putting Rubio out there makes a difference.” -via RealGM / October 29, 2021