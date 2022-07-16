Ricky Martin’s lawyer responds to alleged domestic violence claims

Ricky Martin’s lawyer denies domestic violence allegations against the singer in a new statement. (Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Ricky Martin’s lawyer is speaking out after domestic violence allegations against the singer.

In early July, the Associated Press reported that a restraining order had been filed against Martin. At the time, the complainant’s identity was protected under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. The documents stated the petitioner feared for his safety.

Martin denied those claims. The former Menudo star put out a social media statement on the matter.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” he wrote.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

On July 13, Spanish news site Marca reported that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, had filed the complaint against his uncle. Sanchez claimed his uncle had been physically and psychologically abusive during a seven-month-long romantic relationship.

Now, Marty Singer, an attorney for Martin, is speaking out.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Singer said in a statement to Yahoo.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” he continued. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Marca claims that the American Crime Story star could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Martin is also currently being sued by his former manager, Rebecca Drucker. Drucker claims the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer owes her more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions.

Variety reports that documents refer to a “potentially career-ending allegation” that Drucker was able to protect the singer’s career from and guide Martin through in 2020.