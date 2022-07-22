Ricky Martin’s Hubby Breaks Silence After Harassment Suit Dropped

jwan and ricky

Now that Ricky Martin’s nephew has dropped his charges against the singer, Martin’s husband is ready to move forward and move on.

“Truth Prevails,” Jwan Yosef wrote in an Instagram post showing him and his hubby cuddling up close.

Martin, and the couple, had been going through an extremely tough time recently as Martin’s 21-year-old nephew had filed a restraining order against the singer, alleging that they had a sexual relationship and that after they broke up, Martin continued to harass him. Now, the nephew has dropped all allegations.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” a statement from Martin’s team of lawyers said. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” the statement continued. “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

It’s extremely comforting to see that the couple is doing exactly that; moving forward with their life.

Martin met the Swedish painter and artist Yosef on Instagram. “I saw his art, and I’m like, ‘Who’s the artist?’ and it said ‘Jwan Yosef,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s such a cool name, but I wanna see his face,’” Martin said. “And then when I saw his face, I said, ‘Okay, this is over. What a beautiful man.'”

They got married in 2017, and now are the fathers of four children, including two that Martin adopted as a single parent in 2008.

RELATED | Shirtless Pictures of Ricky Martin to Remind Us Warm Weather Is Coming