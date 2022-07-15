Ricky Martin Could Face 50 Years in Prison After New Developments Arise in Domestic Dispute

Shortly after denying allegations made against him in a domestic violence restraining order that was filed in Puerto Rico, Ricky Martin’s accuser has been revealed.

After the complaint was made anonymously under Law 54, known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, Martin’s brother Eric Martin revealed the victim is the artist nephew’s Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to Marca.

Under the allegations made by his 21-year-old nephew, it is said that he ended a seven-month relationship with Martin and that the “Tu recuerdo” singer did not take it well, consistently reaching out to him and loitering outside his home.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sanchez added that there was physical and psychological abuse that occurred during the relationship. The legal battle is set to begin on July 21.

Under Puerto Rican law, allegations of incest are taken very seriously. If proven guilty, the artist could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

On July 4, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” vocalist vehemently denied the allegations on Twitter with optimism that this would all be resolved.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin wrote. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Martin has not made any further statements.