Ricky Gervais Reacts To Suggestion He Should Return To Host The Golden Globes In 2023 – The Hamden Journal

Don’t expect to have Ricky Gervais back as host at the Golden Globes. The Office creator has expressed his lack of interest in returning to emcee the award show.

After a fan shared a video of Gervais hosting the Hollywood ceremony in 2020 for the fifth time, the Twitter user asked to retweet the clip “if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023.”

“F*** that,” Gervais quote retweeted the post adding a laughing emoji after.

His comment comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press will return to televise their event in 2023 after the 2022 ceremony was reduced to a press release following backlash for their lack of diversity. As the group makes changes, they recently signed a one-year deal with their long-term partners at NBC to broadcast the award show.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Meanwhile, in a 2021 interview, Gervais talked about his approach to hosting these types of events and knowing who his audience is.

“Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren’t winning awards, who aren’t billionaires?” he told The Guardian. “It’s a no-brainer for a comedian. I’m a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn’t going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said… Think of the f***ing terrible things I could have joked about. It’s off the charts — It’s. Off. The. Charts — the terrible things I could say.”

Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced on December 12 and the award show will take place on January 10.