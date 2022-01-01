Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ Debuts New Trailer Before Its Season 3 Premiere – The Hamden Journal

Ricky Gervais is back for his third season of After Life, and brought a new trailer in advance of the series’ Jan. 14 renewal on Netflix.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. While still struggling with immense grief, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.

The Netflix original series is by Derek Productions. The series is created, written, and directed by Gervais, who also serves with Duncan Hayes as executive producers.

Cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Jo Hartley (In My Skin), and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never) and Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin). Kath Hughes (The Join of Missing Out), joins as new intern, Coleen

Guest stars include: Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.