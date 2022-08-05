Ricky Boyle’s skin ‘melted’ after girlfriend sets him on fire at gas station: cops

A Texas woman turned 50 cents worth of gasoline into a deadly weapon — by setting her boyfriend on fire at a Texas gas station and “melting” the skin off his body, police in Texas said.

The boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, 25, died Tuesday in a Dallas-area hospital from burns he suffered in the horrific July 18 attack, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Doyle and his girlfriend, Breana Johnson, were arguing at a Shell gas station in Arlington at the time, cops said.

“I’m going to kill you,” Johnson, was heard telling him, according to a police affidavit.

The 24-year-old Johnson went inside the gas station and paid for $0.50 cents worth of gas.

She was later seen pouring gasoline on Doyle while he sat in the backseat of a Jeep. She then walked around to the driver’s seat and set it on fire with an unknown object.

Doyle was engulfed in flames when he was seen escaping the vehicle and running through the parking lot, trying to stop his body from burning.

Breana Johnson is accused of lighting her boyfriend on fire during a gas station fight. Arlington PD

Another customer came to his aid with a fire extinguisher, but by then, witnesses said Doyle was “bleeding and had skin that appeared to have melted off his body,” said the police charging document.

While witnesses were trying to help Doyle inside the gas station, his girlfriend told bystanders that she was smoking while pumping gas and that’s why the fire started.

But witnesses didn’t buy Johnson’s story and confronted her, telling her they saw her intentionally set the fire. One witness even tried to detain her before police arrived, but Johnson pushed the person to the ground and drove away while smiling, the police report said.

Witnesses confronted Johnson, telling her they saw her intentionally set the fire. Google Maps

Johnson was arrested in July and initially charged with aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Now that Doyle has died, Johnson will be charged with murder. She is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail.