Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old.

It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.

Shortly afterward, Fowler parted ways with caddie Joe Skovron, opting to start the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a new bagman for the first time since turning pro in 2009 – something he said was more about taking “ownership” of his game. Then, he decided the time was right to break in a putter he’d never used in competition.

No sweat for Fowler, who has just four top-10 finishes in the last three years. He used an eagle on No. 16 to help propel him to a first-round 65, leaving him at 5 under and inside the top 10 after Day 1. It was Fowler’s best round since shooting 63 at the CJ Cup on October 16, 2021.

Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun currently lead the field, each at 8 under. J.T. Poston and Tony Finau sit tied for third, both at 6 under.

Coming so close to being left out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs again, Fowler admitted, has helped him adopt a “nothing to lose” mentality. Fowler’s strong start has him in position to vault into the top 70 of the points standings, thereby advancing to next week’s BMW Championship.

“Being 125, obviously need to play well to just make it to next week, but it would be a big bonus if we can do that and move on,” said Fowler. “Kind of leave it all out there, see what happens. But definitely happy with the start, especially with not making a whole lot.”

Fowler, who has one win since 2017, estimates his short game has been the aspect that’s left him coming up short. Just this season, he has tried four different putters. On Thursday, he pivoted to the fifth after auditioning it on the putting green Tuesday. Fowler said his former Oklahoma State teammate, Drew Page, now a Scotty Cameron Tour rep, showed it to him.

“I think it’s called a Newport Plus,” said Fowler. “Hit a couple putts with it, everything looked good, felt good. Messed with it a little bit more (Wednesday) and decided to give it a shot.”

As well as he putted Thursday, his best shot of the day came on the approach on the par-5 No. 16. Following a 293-yard drive, Fowler drilled a 221-yard iron shot that settled less than six feet from the pin.

Easier said than done.

“Yeah, 16, it’s a, it is a very gettable par 5, but with the small green it makes it a little dicey,” he said. “You miss the green, it can make it a little tough to get up and down. If you do hit the green in the right section, you’re going to have a pretty good look.”

Fowler, grouped with Jhonattan Vegas and Lee Hodges, is set to tee off at 2:17 p.m. ET Friday on No. 10.

