Ricki Lake Is Married! Former Talk Show Host Weds Fiancé Ross Burningham: ‘We Did It!’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYRqIftpoot/

Ricki Lake / Instagram

Ricki Lake is a married woman!

The actress and former talk show host, 53, announced that she and fiancé Ross Burningham tied the knot on Sunday. The pair exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were engaged in February.

“We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!” Lake wrote on Instagram along with three photos from the ceremony.

The bride wore a golden orange dress and stood on a small stool as she shared her vows to her new husband, who was dressed in a black dress shirt and khaki pants.

Lake tagged the location of their nuptials as “home sweet home.”

RELATED: Jack Osbourne Is Engaged to Aree Gearhart: ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’

Earlier that morning, Lake posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a beach-front sunrise beneath the caption, “Gonna be a very good day” and four celebratory emojis.

Later in the day, the star shared a screenshot of her cellphone screen reading the time 11:11, which she captioned “Magic ✨❤️✨.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lake first confirmed her romance with Burningham in December 2020. The star made the relationship Instagram official with a selfie of the two snuggled up together beside the caption, “LOVE.”

In an Instagram post confirming the engagement, Lake called Burningham “wonderful” and “my person.”

“I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy.”

RELATED: The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Reveals She Secretly Married Johnny Costello in June: ‘Wild and Wonderful’

Speaking with PEOPLE in February after their engagement, Lake said she and her fiancé were surprised to have found love with each other at this stage in life. “Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives,” she said at the time.

Story continues

“Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come,” added the Business of Being Born filmmaker.

RELATED: RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria Marries Todd Nepola: ‘Feels Like a Dream’

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live later that month, Lake shared the intimate details of Burningham’s proposal host Andy Cohen.

“I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we’re in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier,” Lake said. She later noted that she and Burningham had “only known each other since the end of June” of 2020.

“He’s wonderful,” she added. “Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We’re great together.”