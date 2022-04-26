Rick Perry’s Election Lie Undone — By His Own Text Message

Rick Perry was hoisted with his own petard text message.

Perry, a Republican former Texas governor and Trump White House energy secretary, previously denied CNN reports that in the days after the 2020 election he sent text messages to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas for overturning Donald Trump’s defeat.

But on Monday, CNN published a trove of 2,319 of Meadows’ previously undisclosed text exchanges with Trump allies sent between the time of the election and President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

One of the texts, sent on Jan. 7 just hours before the election was certified in favor of Biden, read: ”We have the data driven program that can clearly show where the fraud was committed. This is the silver bullet. Pam Biondi has seen and agrees!! Rick Perry.”

As seen above, it was signed “Rick Perry” and also reportedly included a phone number that CNN confirmed belonged to Perry.

The revelation about the “Dancing With The Stars” alum titillated “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah:

And critics on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…