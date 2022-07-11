Rick Neuheisel, Ceal Barry sound off on USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten

USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten has sure sent a massive domino effect throughout college sports. Who goes to the Big 12? What does the SEC do? What happens to the Pac-12?

All of these things will be sorted out at some point, but right now, nobody has any idea.

Reactions have come across from a lot of people, and former Colorado Buffaloes head coach Rick Neuheisel gave his take in a recent story by Arielle Orsuto of 9 News:

“Having played and coached, I like to say I’ve been booed or fired by everybody in the Pac-12, so for it to be on the verge of extinction is sad for me.”

That’s one way to put it, and Neuheisel has been around the conference quite a bit.

But, as mentioned by a variety of voices, the travel arrangements for the new Big Ten should cause some serious headaches. Former Buffs women’s basketball head coach and deputy AD Ceal Barry also spoke on that issue:

“When I heard UCLA and SC were leaving the Pac-12, I was incredulous. As an administrator, I could not believe they would vote and they would take the money and put the student athlete experience in such rearview mirror. It is going to be really difficult as it relates to travel.”

This situation is a mess for travel plans, and who knows what happens to the Pac-12, or the Big 12, or every other conference, for that matter.

