Rick Gonzalez And Brent Antonello Board Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Gonzalez (Arrow, Coach Carter) and Brent Antonello (Pam & Tommy, A Jazzman’s Blues) have joined the cast of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 3. The duo will portray NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime unit.

The series follows Law & Order: SVU character Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), a veteran detective who returns to the New York Police Department following his wife’s murder. He joins the Organized Crime Task Force.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Wolf Entertainment. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Bryan Goluboff, Barry O’Brien, John Polson, Paul Cabbad, Arthur W. Forney, Christopher Meloni, and Peter Jankowski.

Gonzalez most recently starred in the Peacock series The Lost Symbol, based on the Dan Brown novel of the same name. Prior to that, he portrayed Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog in the CW’s Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

On the film side, credits include Coach Carter, Old School, The Guilt Trip, and War of the Worlds.

He is repped by Realm Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Antonello worked opposite Lily James as Pam Anderson’s boyfriend in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. He will next be seen in Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues, which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11.

He was a series regular on VH1’s American sports drama series Hit the Floor.

Antonello is repped by Talent Works and Creative Partners Group.