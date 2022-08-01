Rick Cosnett Joins ‘Mrs. American Pie’; Georgina Reilly ‘Quantum Leap’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Cosnett (The Flash) has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Mrs. American Pie in a recurring role. Mrs. American Pie is an upcoming female-led comedy series following Maxine Simmons (Kristine Wiig) as she attempts to secure a place in Palm Beach high society. Cosnett will play Sergeant Tom Sanka. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Cosnett joins a cast that includes Wiig, Ricky Martin, Alison Janney, and Laura Dern, who also executive produces. Cosnett will also be seen soon in the upcoming feature Shoulder Dance. On television, he can be seen recurring on The Flash. Previous TV credits are Quantico and Vampire Diaries. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and manager Bob McGowan.

EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Reilly (City On A Hill) has booked a key recurring role in Quantum Leap, NBC’s reboot of the 1990s sci-fi drama starring Scott Bakula. Thi series follows Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee) as he takes the Quantum Accelerator into the past, leaving his team to figure out why he did it and bring him back. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write the reboot and executive produce with Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions. Reilly previously heavily recurred on Showtime’s City On a Hill and ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty. She is repped by TalentWorks, InVision Artists, and Vault Entertainment.